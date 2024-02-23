Portsmouth have been one of the standout teams in League One during the 2023/24 season and they have treated fans to a series of fine performances since the season started back in August.

John Mousinho’s men have sat at the summit for almost all of the campaign so far and with 12 games to go, fans will be increasingly optimistic of their chances of promotion.

Fine individual performances from a few stars such as midfielder Marlon Pack, top scorer Colby Bishop and many more have played a helping hand in Pompey’s success this season, but how many of them are in contention for the Player of the Year award.