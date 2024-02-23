News you can trust since 1877
The top 20 League One players this season ranked: including stars from Portsmouth, Bolton, Derby & rivals

Portsmouth are 12 games away from promotion but which individuals have stood out so far this season?

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 19:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 19:10 GMT

Portsmouth have been one of the standout teams in League One during the 2023/24 season and they have treated fans to a series of fine performances since the season started back in August.

John Mousinho’s men have sat at the summit for almost all of the campaign so far and with 12 games to go, fans will be increasingly optimistic of their chances of promotion. 

Fine individual performances from a few stars such as midfielder Marlon Pack, top scorer Colby Bishop and many more have played a helping hand in Pompey’s success this season, but how many of them are in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Using data from WhoScored.com we countdown the top 20 performing players in the division so far based on their average rating during the last 34 games.

Average rating: 7.05

1. Herbie Kane - Barnsley

Average rating: 7.05


Average rating: 7.06

2. Curtis Nelson - Derby

Average rating: 7.06


Average rating: 7.06

3. Antony Evans - Bristol Rovers

Average rating: 7.06


Average rating: 7.06

4. Devante Cole - Barnsley

Average rating: 7.06


