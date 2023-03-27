The Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Aston Villa hot shots Portsmouth marksman has joined on elite list - in pictures
Colby Bishop broke the 20-goal barrier earlier this month – becoming just the fifth Pompey player in 30 years to do so.
And the striker’s two-goal salvo at Bristol Rovers saw him bring up the half century in league goals since the start of the 2019-20 season.
Only two other players in League One can better that return, as Bishop joins an elite group to do so across the top four tiers of the English game.
We’ve compiled the list of the 16 players to hit the 50-goal landmark – which underlines the Magic Man is keeping some pretty impressive company.