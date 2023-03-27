News you can trust since 1877
The Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Aston Villa hot shots Portsmouth marksman has joined on elite list - in pictures

Colby Bishop broke the 20-goal barrier earlier this month – becoming just the fifth Pompey player in 30 years to do so.

By Jordan Cross
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:43 BST

And the striker’s two-goal salvo at Bristol Rovers saw him bring up the half century in league goals since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Only two other players in League One can better that return, as Bishop joins an elite group to do so across the top four tiers of the English game.

We’ve compiled the list of the 16 players to hit the 50-goal landmark – which underlines the Magic Man is keeping some pretty impressive company.

Colby Bishop has joined an elite list of goalscorers including Harry Kane, Mo Salah and Ivan Toney.

1. 50-goal strikers

Colby Bishop has joined an elite list of goalscorers including Harry Kane, Mo Salah and Ivan Toney. Photo: The News

50 goals

2. Dion Charles

50 goals Photo: submitted

50 goals

3. Dominic Solanke

50 goals Photo: Richard Heathcote

51 goals

4. Colby Bishop

51 goals Photo: Jason Brown

