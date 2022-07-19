The Tottenham Hotspur risk Portsmouth's latest signing made to make Fratton arrival reality

Josh Oluwayemi is Pompey's sixth signing of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old has agreed a move to Fratton Park on a one-year deal after leaving Premier League Spurs.

Oluwayemi will vie with West Brom hope Josh Griffiths to become Danny Cowley’s first-choice between the sticks.

The keeper told how he had the option of staying in north London and signing a new 12-month agreement.

Oluwayemi wanted to step out of his comfort zone, however, and push for playing time in front of the Fratton faithful.

He said: ‘I got offered a one year at Spurs, but I took the risky option.

‘Luckily for me they saw me coming to Portsmouth as being good for my development, so they let me go.

‘Luckily it’s paid off, I’ve got myself a good club and now it’s down to being ready to fight to get into the starting XI.

‘Josh Griffiths is a great keeper but I’m coming here to play.

‘I’ve got to respect the system though and wait for my chance if I need to.’

Oluwayemi has been part of the Spurs ranks since the age of 10, and has emerged into the under-23 set-up in recent seasons.

Now, though, he will step into a first-team environment with Cowley’s men - and that was a big appeal to the Londoner.

Oluwayemi added: ‘Sometimes you have to take the first step.

‘When you look back at your career and the decisions you made you have to live with it.

‘Big decisions can create good or bad outcomes but I want to look forward to the good and not have any regrets.

‘I don’t want “what ifs”. I’ve played under-23s for two-and-a-half years and I’ve played a lot of games.

‘I feel like I need to test myself now and step out into that environment.