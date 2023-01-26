The early signs for his Pompey recruitment is promising.

New sporting director, Rich Hughes, has made an impact as he oversaw Ryley Towler’s arrival from Bristol City this month.

It’s been an impressive start from the defender, while new keeper Matt Macey has picked up back-to-back clean sheets since joining on loan from Bristol City.

Ahead of the transfer window closing next week, more business is anticipated for Pompey.

And the kind of rough diamonds he unearthed in his time as Forest Green’s head of recruitment and then director of football may be on the agenda.

We’ve looked back some of the biggest recruitment successes Hughes enjoyed in his stay at New Lawn, following his arrival in May 2018.

Undefined: twitter

1 . Rich Hughes' transfer hits From left: Ebou Adams, Liam Kitching, Carl Winchester and Matty Stevens Photo: The News Photo Sales

2 . Nicky Cadden Arrived from Greenock Morton in the summer of 2021 and made a big impact as Forest Green won promotion last term. The left-footed wing-back played 48 times as he was named in the League Two team of the year, earning a switch to Barnsley as they dropped down from the Championship in the summer. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . Nathan McGinley Made an impact on loan from Middlesbrough, before signing a permanent deal at Forest Green at the start of 2019. Picked up a total 92 appearances before the left-sided defender moved to Motherwell in the SPL in the summer of 2020. Photo: Ian McFadyen Photo Sales

4 . Ebou Adams A big Hughes success, Ebou Adams was playing for Ebbsfleet in the National League before he was given a two-year Forest Green deal in 2019. Became a big part of the club’s success with the midfielder moving to Cardiff in the summer, where he’s been hit by wretched injury misfortune. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO Photo Sales