The transfer hits Portsmouth sporting director is looking to repeat - including Cardiff City, Bristol City, and Barnsley men with former Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and Peterborough United trio - in pictures
The early signs for his Pompey recruitment is promising.
New sporting director, Rich Hughes, has made an impact as he oversaw Ryley Towler’s arrival from Bristol City this month.
It’s been an impressive start from the defender, while new keeper Matt Macey has picked up back-to-back clean sheets since joining on loan from Bristol City.
Ahead of the transfer window closing next week, more business is anticipated for Pompey.
And the kind of rough diamonds he unearthed in his time as Forest Green’s head of recruitment and then director of football may be on the agenda.
We’ve looked back some of the biggest recruitment successes Hughes enjoyed in his stay at New Lawn, following his arrival in May 2018.