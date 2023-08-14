The truth about Michael Eisner’s summer meeting with Portsmouth’s prized asset

And the Pompey owner has told how the talks with the club’s top scorer had nothing to do with protecting his prized asset.

Bishop flew to LA in the closed season to marry his partner after a glorious maiden campaign at Fratton Park, where he bagged 24 goals following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington Stanley.

The American billionaire quickly moved to help Bishop through the process, with the former Disney chairman and CEO using his contacts to help him.

The move was lauded as a masterstroke by Pompey supporters, for protecting the striker who was widely linked with a move to the Championship.

Eisner explained the reality was rather different to how the meeting was portrayed, however.

He said: ‘That was what Twitter said! (he was protecting Pompey’s asset).

‘It was a player coming to LA to get married where we are who knew nobody - it could’ve been anybody!

‘We heard he was getting married and coming to LA, but I don’t think he knew anyone there.

‘His wife was lovely, but I think she decided she wanted to go to LA.

‘They were getting married somewhere I’ve never heard of a marriage taking place at the observatory.

‘It was freezing and there she was in her wedding dress and him in his tuxedo at 5am in the morning or something, because it was a big tourist attraction at the planetarium.

‘What happened was we invited them for lunch and we had a great time.

I was getting great credit for protecting our asset, but it was just we saw he was coming to LA so we said we should have him for lunch.

‘He went to Disneyland and I think he met Marlon (Pack) in Vegas, so I had a connection there who could help him.