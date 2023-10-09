News you can trust since 1877
The unseen class of Portsmouth's Aussie hitman as Blues and Port Vale fans have say on showdown

Pompey and Port Vale fans have been having their say after their sides collide, with Blues followers spotting some class from their Aussie hitman Kusini Yengi on his Fratton return.
By Jordan Cross
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Absolute quality guy @yengikusini is making time for the fans made my boys day #pompey

@Pompey_Goals

Class little touch at the end of the game, Yengi going down to all our fans in the north stand, doing hi fives, selfies and autographs #Pompey

@Jamesr02_

Lovely day for it at Portsmouth 2-0 #PVFC. Not the first to be highly impressed by Vale this season. Excellent gameplan, better side first 45’. But #Pompey, with that high floor (), had a good 2nd half burst to win it. Bishop unplayable. Best player on the pitch & two goals.

@alimaxwell

I was impressed with a lot of the #PVFC play today. Unlucky to not score in the 1st half. #Pompey much improved 2nd half and got the decisive goals, but Vale will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season if they continue playing like that.

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi earned praise for spending time with fans on his Fratton return against Port Vale. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey striker Kusini Yengi earned praise for spending time with fans on his Fratton return against Port Vale. Pic: Jason Brown.
@stevenphillips7

We were decent for 45 minutes but the same recurring issues continue to happen, we don't punish teams. We're currently on pace to score less & concede more than last year, that's a problem. Big two week break ahead! Get Uche fit & firing... then let's stop this mini rot. KTF

@Josh_pvfc

I know it’s easy for me to say given the love I have for the man, but take a bow Joe Morrell after that performance. Stepped up and commanded every aspect of that #Pompey showing. Well played, you little dancer

@officialfournil

Great win for #Pompey today, after a ropey first half. I am a big fan of Morrell as captain. In the ref's ear throughout. As long as he gets the balance right and doesn't get booked every week for that, I'm all for it. Bishop MOM, Rafferty a close second.

@stevebone1Pulled all over the place, held in every way possible and he’s probably battered and bruised, but what a clinic from Colby Bishop today. Fast becoming the best no.9 in L1, his forward play is just consistently brilliant. Different class. #Pompey

@JBDS__

Absolutely immense today, won everything and did all the things you’d expect of him. Should have scored 2 but to come in and be that solid is lovely dilemma for Mous #pompey

@JordanHiscock

A home victory against Port Vale, magic Bishop with a brace and a clean sheet to boot, keep it up Pompey, PUP. #Pompey

@HazzaTWood96

