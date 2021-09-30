The unwanted milestones Portsmouth are crossing as search for league victory continues

Ben Thompson's return to Millwall at the start of 2019 precipitated the last time Pompey went eight league games without a win.

And defeat to Sunderland on Saturday would leave the Blues looking back six years for a lengthier spell without success.

The reverse at Burton Albion on Tuesday night made it seven League One fixtures without three points - and eight in all competitions.

The last time the club endured a worse spell in league action, was when they went eight third tier games without a win under Kenny Jackett in the 2018-19 campaign.

Ben Thompson’s Millwall recall was the catalyst for a damaging run which put paid to automatic promotion, after Jackett’s side had topped the table at Christmas.

After the home reverse to Blackpool on January 12, supporters had to wait until the start of March to see a league win, as Bradford were put to the sword with a 5-1 tonking at Fratton Park.

Before that, it’s back to Andy Awford’s tenure in the 2014-15 campaign when his side went nine League Two games without victory.

That spell extended from a 3-1 reverse at Tranmere on November 29, through to a 0-0 Fratton Park draw with Wycombe on January 31.

Fratton Park defeats to Accrington, Southend and Boxing Day loss to AFC Wimbledon, with Matt Tubbs on the scoresheet for the visitors, all came within that period.

Pompey endured a seven-game spell without victory in League Two in the 2013-14 season.

That run was preceded by two cup losses to Stevenage and Newport County, before a 4-0 thumping at AFC Wimbledon and 2-1 home reverse to Scunthorpe saw Guy Whittingham sacked.

Caretaker manager Awford couldn’t improve the team’s fortunes before Richie Barker oversaw the other games without success, until a 1-0 win over Dagenham and Redbridge on Boxing Day.

Of course, few Pompey fans will ever forget the record 23-game streak without a win in the 2012-13 season, as the club fought for its existence.

That run spanned 130 days, 22 League One games and a single FA Cup reverse before the unforgettable scenes at Crewe in March 2013, as a 2-1 success was secured.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron