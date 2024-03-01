Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motivation won’t be something John Mousinho and his table-topping Pompey players require over the coming weeks and months as the group stand on the brink of making Fratton Park history.

Inspiration won’t be a problem, either - the thousands of fans cheering them on, both home and away, easily takes care of that!

But on the off chance that there is room for additional stimulus as Pompey double down on their efforts to secure the League One title and return to the Championship for the first time since 2012, then a video that has appeared on social media on Friday will surely do the business.

It’s the creative and impressive brainchild of Twitter handle Forgotten Pompey Goals (@Pompey_Goals) that combines poweful footage of Fratton Park waiting for the masses to arrive on a match day with the Blues faithful reporting for duty, shots of the players warming up before going into battle - and, of course, key moments of the Pompey team going about their business on the pitch.

The video lasts more than three minutes, with important goals from the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack, Paddy Lane and Colby Bishop all featuring. A special and poignant place for the man behind Pompey's rise, Mousinho, is reserved for right at the end. But what makes it stand out even more is the stirring and haunting choice of music that accompanies the superb editing - Kate Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’, which has gained renewed popularity after featuring in hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

It’s the perfect combination to stir up emotions among the Fratton faithful as they dare to dream of just an eighth Football League title in the club’s 125-year history.

With more than 16,000 views already via X, formerly Twitter, within hours of its upload and hundreds of likes, it’s certainly proving popular among the Blues fanbase. Those figures are sure to grow as the word spreads and the plaudits keep coming. Indeed, among those to comment were @fletcherg003 who said: ‘Wow, I absolutely love this. A thing of blue beauty! Thanks for sharing!’. @phil72pfc wrote: ‘Outstanding. If this doesn’t get you pumped, you need to check you still have a heart beat’. ‘This needs to be played in our dressing room on Saturday’, was @SartainPaul’s thoughts. Meanwhile, @abbie700000 commented: ‘Oh my word - this is just stunning - thank you’.