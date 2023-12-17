News you can trust since 1877
The weekly wage of every Portsmouth first team player according to FM24 - gallery

This is what every player in the current first team at Fratton Park is earning per week this season - according to Football Manager.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 17th Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT

It's been a terrific season in League One for Portsmouth so far as we approach the half way point in the campaign.

John Mousinho's side are sitting top of the league table and will be hoping to maintain their position there when we enter 2024 in a few weeks time. The new year also signifies the opening of the January transfer window where we could see a few moves taking place.

Ahead of the halfway point in the season, we've looked at what popular game franchise Football Manager gave in their extensive database as the current weekly wage of every player in the Portsmouth first team:

Wage = £600 p/w

1. Liam Vincent

Wage = £600 p/w

Wage = £2000 p/w

2. Abu Kamara

Wage = £2000 p/w Photo: Jason Brown

Wage = £2000 p/w

3. Ryan Schofield

Wage = £2000 p/w Photo: Jason Brown

Wage = £2400 p/w

4. Jack Sparkes

Wage = £2400 p/w Photo: Jason Brown

