Dane Scarlett is mobbed by his team-mates following his last-gasp winner over Burton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And he has backed the 18-year-old to continue to flourish after a first league goal since September earned the Blues a stoppage-time triumph over Burton.

With the match headed towards a frustrating goalless draw, two minutes into time added-on Connor Ogilvie crossed from the left and Joe Pigott headed the ball back.

There was substitute Scarlett to sweep the ball home in front of the Fratton End to claim a 1-0 win.

It arrived days after the striker was criticised for not passing to Paddy Lane at Home Park in a promising position.

Now he’s the Pompey hero.

Mousinho told The News: ‘That’s what we were talking to Dane about on Saturday.

‘At Plymouth he showed Premier League quality to burst from the left-back area into the middle of the park and went away from 3-4 players, then it was a bit of decision-making in the final third.

‘If Dane takes his man on 100 times in the game and loses it 99 times then that’s fine, we don’t mind it, we want to see his pace and his power.

‘That manifests itself sometimes, hopefully when the ball drops in the box and he puts his foot through it - and it proved to be the match winner for us against Burton.

‘Dane doesn’t lack confidence anyway, he’s a really confident young lad, and he’s going to go on to have a brilliant career, that is why Tottenham have him on a long-term contract.

‘He is still incredibly young, at 18 he has the world at his feet, and the more goals he can get the better.

‘The more important thing is the performance and coming on and making a difference. If he doesn't get the goal, then he doesn’t get the goal, they will definitely come.’

The Blues had to be patient in breaking down a stubborn Burton more than satisfied with a point.

Scarlett, Pigott and Colby Bishop were all on the pitch at the end in the push for a Pompey win – and finally that moment arrived.

Mousinho added: ‘We left it very late, a bit too late for my liking, but I’m absolutely thrilled with the result and probably the performance for large parts.

‘There’s plenty to work on, a huge amount to work on, but the lads really stuck at it for the full 90 minutes and I just got the feeling we were going to get another chance.

‘They didn’t let their heads down, Craig (MacGillivray) made that brilliant save, there was one cleared off the line, and pressure after pressure after pressure was building, but we weren’t quite getting anything.

