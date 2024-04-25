The top 20 League One players whose market values shot up this season - including Portsmouth, Reading and Bolton aces

There are several Pompey players on the list after their reputations soared during the league title-winning season

Reputations can soar during the course of a season. But they can easily head in the opposite direction as well if things don’t go according to plan.

Luckily, for Pompey, their current crop of players fit into the former category after they delivered the League One title to Fratton Park and promotion to the Championship. Stand-out performances week in, week out saw John Mousinho’s men enter Blues history books - but did it have a major impact on their market values?

We headed to Transfermarkt.com to find out as we reveal the 20 players in the division whose valuations took off the most alongside their standings in the game.

Note: All figures are in euros. The data includes their current market value and how much their value has increased over the season.

Whose market value has increased the most over the 2023/24 League One season?

1. Biggest market increases

Current market value: €600k; Increase over season: €150k

2. Regan Poole - Pompey

Current market value: €600k; Increase over season: €150k

Current market value: €600k; Increase over season: €200k

3. Sean Roughan - Lincoln City

Current market value: €600k; Increase over season: €200k Photo: Nigel French

Current market value: €600k; Increase over season: €200k

4. Nathan Baxter - Bolton

Current market value: €600k; Increase over season: €200k

