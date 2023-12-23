Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Sparkes surveyed a disappointing Pompey point and admitted: Fleetwood were there for the taking.

The League One strugglers arrived at Fratton Park off the back of six straight defeats and without a goal since November 11.

However, they fought back from Colby Bishop’s penalty to claim a shock 1-1 draw amid a frustrating second-half showing from the hosts.

Jack Sparkes felt Fleetwood were 'there for the taking' on a disappointing afternoon for Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Unquestionably it was two points dropped from the leaders, with John Mousinho afterwards visibly fuming over the unsatisfactory outcome.

And Sparkes conceded the performance was nowhere near the standards Pompey have set themselves this season so far.

He told The News: ‘We touched on it in the changing rooms, the first 15-20 minutes (of the second half) weren’t anywhere near good enough and we let them get a little foothold in the game.

‘It’s not back to the drawing board, but we have to figure out where we went wrong in that 20-minute spell and what we could have done better to put that right.

‘Their best spell was nowhere near our best and we have to make sure we’re on it all the time. We can’t allow teams to come here and have spells, this game should have been here for the taking.

‘The manager touched on it as well. Afterwards he told us that sides which get promoted from this league can’t allow things to happen like that.

‘We expect to win games like Fleetwood. If a team comes, plays really well and you’re overpowered, you can hold your hands up and admit they are a good team. No disrespect to Fleetwood, but we should have beaten them.

‘They didn't get a draw because they were so good, it was more because we were so poor. That’s no disrespect to them because they had a game plan and came here and made it difficult for us.

‘They deserve credit, but it’s more ourselves that we are kicking at the moment.’

The draw sees Pompey’s lead cut to five points at the top of League One, with Peterborough closing the gap.

Mousinho’s men are next in action at Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day (3pm), as the busy Christmas period ramps up.

Sparkes added: ‘We’ve had our fair share of good days, where we’ve got a last-minute goal, but it wasn’t to be against Fleetwood.