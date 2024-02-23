News you can trust since 1877
20 League One players Portsmouth could sign for free this summer - including Derby, Barnsley and Reading aces: gallery

There's a host of talented League One players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season

By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 19:09 GMT

Pompey's League One fate this season has still not be decided - but that doesn't mean Blues sporting director Rich Hughes isn't already planning for the summer transfer window.

The Blues' top recruiter is always looking ahead and planning for the future, so no doubt he knows which players could potentially be available on free transfers come the end of the current campaign.

You could probably safely surmise that Pompey have plans for both Championship and League One football next season as we await the outcome of this term's exciting promotion race. But looking at what the third tier has to offer in terms of potential free agents, there's plenty of talented players currently in the final few months of their existing deals who would bolster the Blues' ranks where ever they end up next season.

Here's the most valuable players in League One, according to transfermarkt.com, whose contracts expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Note: those with club options are not included.

Postion: Striker. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 21 games, 5 goals, 0 assists.

1. Shayne Lavery - Blackpool

Postion: Striker. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 21 games, 5 goals, 0 assists.

Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 0 goals, 1 assist.

2. Tom Carroll - Exeter City

Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 0 goals, 1 assist.

Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 3 goals, 4 assists.

3. Lasse Sorensen - Lincoln City

Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 3 goals, 4 assists.

Position: Forward. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 30 games, 7 goals, 3 assists.

4. Stephen Humphrys - Wigan

Position: Forward. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 30 games, 7 goals, 3 assists.

