Pompey's League One fate this season has still not be decided - but that doesn't mean Blues sporting director Rich Hughes isn't already planning for the summer transfer window.

The Blues' top recruiter is always looking ahead and planning for the future, so no doubt he knows which players could potentially be available on free transfers come the end of the current campaign.

You could probably safely surmise that Pompey have plans for both Championship and League One football next season as we await the outcome of this term's exciting promotion race. But looking at what the third tier has to offer in terms of potential free agents, there's plenty of talented players currently in the final few months of their existing deals who would bolster the Blues' ranks where ever they end up next season.

Here's the most valuable players in League One, according to transfermarkt.com, whose contracts expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Note: those with club options are not included.

1 . Shayne Lavery - Blackpool Postion: Striker. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 21 games, 5 goals, 0 assists.

2 . Tom Carroll - Exeter City Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 0 goals, 1 assist.

3 . Lasse Sorensen - Lincoln City Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 3 goals, 4 assists.