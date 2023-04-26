Sporting director Rich Hughes previously announced the Blues are seeking to recruit ‘9-10’ new faces when the player market reopens on June 10.

Mousinho arrived at the tail end of the January window, with successes Ryley Towler and Matt Macey having already been lined up.

With groundwork on this summer’s business starting on February 1, it means Pompey’s head coach has this time around been heavily involved in the drawing up of long lists and shortlists.

Mousinho is adamant he has a key say in who the Blues recruit – and is excited over those in the frame.

He told The News: ‘We started that process in its basic structure on February 1, although without being able to flesh out too many details, mainly because of the league situation, ie not being entirely sure what league we’re in.

‘But you can’t wait until the window opens and then start your work. The groundwork for recruitment for next January (2024) transfer window has already begun. If you don't do that then you’re not really prepared.

‘We’ve looked at positional profiles – regardless of whether we are going to recruit in that position or not – to figure out what type of player we’d like to bring in.

John Mousinho insists he retains a pivotal role in Pompey's player recruitment. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We started a long list and now it's filtering down to a much shorter list where I can have a final say on the players before they break for the summer, so we can start making decisions on contract offers and go from there.

‘Me putting names forward is a big part of it. We are working in unison. all aligned on who we want to bring in, that’s a massive part of any successful football club,

‘There are definitely some positive names – and a wide variety of names involving all sorts of different players.

‘If I wasn’t particularly happy with any of the names on the list, then I’d strike them off and just move on, so that’s never going to be an issue.

‘It’s the same the other way around, should the football club not be comfortable bringing in someone I had recommended. We want mutual agreement on all incoming signings.

‘Everything we have done so far, in terms of long listing, has been done both ways. By the time we get down to the final 3-4 options, it means the club are really keen and I’m really keen, and we know that’ll be a good fit for both.’

Having overseen 37 points from 21 matches so far, Mousinho has been busy transforming a Pompey side which had been dangerously close to relegation trouble.

Yet he has still found time to retain a pivotal role in the player recruitment process.

He added: ‘We’ve had plenty of opportunities to look at what we’re going to do this summer.

‘There’s so much footage available on all players these days, so it’s very, very easy for me to spend a long evening having a good snapshot of a player and deciding whether that’s someone we want to progress with or not.