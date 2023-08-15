The Blues faithful ensured Fratton Park was at its bearpit best for the 1-0 win over the Grecians in front of a crowd of 17,952.

Supporters cheered their side off at the interval with the score goalless, before ramping the volume up after the break.

Their patience was rewarded with Colby Bishop’s goal 20 minutes from time, to make it seven points out of nine in League One and 15 games unbeaten since the end of last term.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho paid tribute to the fans' role in Exeter City victory. Pic: Jason Brown.

Mousinho thanked Pompey fans for their backing and feels they are responding to a front-footed approach delivered with intensity.

He said: ‘It seems like the atmosphere has really lifted from the end of last season.

‘I think that’s understandable given we weren’t playing attacking enough football.

‘I thought they responded really well. We were on the front foot in the first half and kept recycling possession and had Exeter pinned in.

‘The only time we had a problem was when we had to defend a corner through a second and third phase.

‘The crowd responded to that and I told the players the crowd will respond.

‘I told the players you don’t have to be a 10 out of 10 every week and you don’t have to be 5-0 up at half-time.

‘It was 0-0 and they were really, really positive - they will lift you in the second half.

‘We have to try to score a few more at the Milton End, because the ball seems to get sucked in at the Fratton End all the time.

‘But these are special, special Tuesday nights at Fratton Park - I think unrivalled.’

Mousinho stressed it’s the kind of pressing game employed against Exeter which has to provide the platform for Pompey’s quality to shine this term.

He added: ‘What the fans want to see are passion and work-rate. Yes there has to be a bit of quality to go with that - it’s not all work hard and be rubbish at football.

‘But I know we have good footballers in there, who can really affect games.