These poor Southampton fans were well and truly duped by these Bristol City supporters

The hilarious incident took place outside St Mary's after Wednesday's game against Bristol City

The Twittersphere has this week been left highly amused by the naivety demonstrated by some fans of Pompey rivals Southampton.

A video showing a number of Saints supporters getting autographs and selfies following Wednesday night’s Championship win against Bristol City at St Mary’s has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

The only problem is, the person signing their merchandise and posing for pictures isn’t a Southampton player. Instead, he’s a jocular Robins fan named Ted, who was put up for the prank by his mate!

The hilarious 17-second clip shows him meeting and greeting the unsuspecting spectators who had clearly stayed behind after the final whistle just to get up close to their heroes, and all while the person filming the gotcha moment - @mattpearce88 - is laughing away in the background.

The trusting Southampton supporters caught out by the comical duo have had some sympathy. However, many more have seen the funny side of it.

@THE_Gravy18 wrote: ‘They ain’t the brightest bunch down the road’. @Prischizzy commented: ‘Bro was a celebrity for just minutes. Legendary’. Meanwhile, @Sam_Gibbo1885 posted: ‘It’s the best thing I’ve seen this year. Actual tears’.