‘They brought the atmosphere’: Sheffield Wednesday boss on surviving Fratton bearpit and snaffling three Portsmouth points
Darren Moore credited his leaders for running the Fratton gauntlet and escaping with three points.
The Sheffield Wednesday boss felt his team showed character to deal with Fratton Park’s renowned atmosphere, and deliver a textbook winning away display.
Moore of course was a popular figure as a defender across nearly two years at PO4 until 2001, so knew all about what to expect as he returned to his old club.
The 48-year-old felt the 18,910 crowd served up the kind of bearpit occasion he anticipated, as Wednesday picked up a 1-0 success.
Moore told the Sheffield Star: ‘It was a really hard-fought one.
‘What I was pleased with was that we got on the front foot and started very quick. Josh Windass scored a ruthless goal, a clinical finish and then we managed to settle ourselves down.
‘You’re always fighting against the crowd here and it’s a very quick football pitch.
‘The players acquitted themselves well. Mentally they were in the arena to get the job done. We knew it would be a tough game, and so it proved.
‘It took character. That’s the word. We needed to show that character.
‘This is a former stomping ground of mine, so I know the club and what the fans can generate.
‘There were 18,000 fans here today and the atmosphere was there. They brought the atmosphere today and the boys were not only competitive in their challenges, they had to deal with the crowd as well.’
Sheffield Wednesday certainly look bound for the Championship, as they extended their unbeaten league run to 22 games.
Moore’s side are now three points clear with two games in hand on second-placed Plymouth, with The Owls showing the traits of a side bound for success.
Moore added: ‘There’s a good experience in this group, there’s a good togetherness with them, a good bond with them. They’re going about their work well today and they got the three points today.
‘I told them how proud I was in their performance in terms of the mentality and character they’ve shown.’