Two days after supporters from both clubs went head to head following Imps defender Regan Poole’s Fratton Park arrival, Tyler Walker – a player who has represented both sides – has sparked another battle on social media.

The ex-Blues striker sealed a free transfer return to Sincil Bank on Wednesday evening, penning a two-year deal with Mark Kennedy’s side following his Coventry exit.

In his previous spell with Lincoln, the 26-year-old netted 14 goals in 29 League One outings as he excelled under then Imps boss Danny Cowley.

Now, four-years later, Sincil Bank regulars have been blown away by Walker’s second coming.

@LincolnCity1884 said: ‘NO WAY I FEEL LIKE CORNELL RIGHT NOW US IMPS ARE WINNING THE LEAGUE’. Meanwhile, @EKarranJourno added: ‘This is a fantastic signing every way you look at it. Fans love him, fits the manager’s style, makes the squad stronger, addresses a priority position and we’ve already seen what he can do in an Imps shirt. Can’t we just start the season this weekend?’

However, Pompey fans were quick to make their feelings clear on the striker’s arrival at Lincoln, one year on from his disappointing loan spell at Fratton Park.

During his stay at PO4, the forward scored just one goal in 15 appearances for the Blues before returning to Coventry at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tyler Walker.

Walker isn’t the first ex-Pompey man to make the move to Sincil Bank this summer, with Reeco Hackett signing for an undisclosed fee in June.

Meanwhile, John Mousinho’s men announced their own arrivals in the opening weeks of the transfer window, completing the impressive captures of former Imps stars Anthony Scully and Poole

And the Fratton faithful have been keen to remind Lincoln supporters which side are enjoying the better window.

@ar89_11 tweeted: ‘Tyler Walker. They paid actual money for Reeco and we took their best player and captain for free. Looooool’.