But the Fratton Park No1 believes the benefits far outweigh the risks as he encouraged would-be critics of the stratgey to look at the bigger picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That reactionary stop ensured Norris kept a second consecutive clean sheet for the Blues.

He’ll be keen to make it three in a row when Cheltenham travel to Fratton Park today. But with the team instructed to build from the back before unleashing their attacking threat on opponents, the keeper knows the team is playing with fire.

Norris is happy to go along with that, though, as Pompey look to beat the press. In fact, he’s a major advocate of the game plan, despite the potential for pitfalls along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You’re not necessarily going to be able to quantify how much you are going to gain from it but you’re going to control games that you won’t necessarily control if you’re just kicking it up the pitch,’ Norris told The News.

Will Norris signed a three-year deal with Pompey this summer

‘If you kick it (the ball) up the pitch then you’re giving teams a lot more momentum to come back the other way, whereas if you control those small moments and you do beat the press and you are playing out then you’re going to control more games.

‘Yeah, you might conceded one or two that will look terrible, but then you might control 10 games of football previous to it.

‘It is one of them. People don’t see the fruits of it but it’s something we believe in and it’s something everyone has bought into it here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘No mistakes have happened yet, but they will happen and, you know, we need to not go under when they do happen.’

The keeper added: ‘There will be someone out there who can quantify the benefits of it).