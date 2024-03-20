Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kusini Yengi believes Pompey’s world-wide status has opened the door to finally unlocking international ambition.

Now the ambitious 25-year-old is targeting establishing himself as Australia’s first-choice centre-forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating in League One level has been far from detrimental for the career of Yengi, who arrived at Fratton Park from Western Sydney Warriors in July 2023.

Kusini Yengi in action from Australia against Uzbekistan in January. Picture: Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Indeed, his switch to England’s third tier yielded a long-awaited Australia debut in November. Hw now totals four appearances, including featuring at the Asian Cup.

Bolton’s Gethin Jones is the only other League One representative in the current Socceroos squad, who have two World Cup qualifiers in five days, both in Australia.

And, according to 11-goal Yengi, the Blues’ good name across the globe has also been pivotal in earning international recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘Their job is to look for the best players around the world that are eligible to represent the national team and to select them based on their performances and how well they are doing for their clubs.

‘League One is a competitive league, Pompey is a big club, people know Pompey around the world, so that has helped get noticed.

‘I played in Australia before so they are monitoring the league and my performances. I’m sure they were also watching me when I was back home in Australia.

‘I was a bit of an unknown to the (Australian) coaches. They had obviously seen me play for Pompey, coming off the bench here and there, but when they called me up and got to see me day in, day out in training, they saw my strengths to their fullest. I kind of earnt some respect from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was handed a start against Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup and I played really well. I won a penalty and wanted to take it, but it was taken out of my hands.

‘I thought I had a great game, yet played just once more. It was disappointing not to play as many minutes as I thought I could contribute and help the team to progress in the tournament.

‘That is unfortunate, but that's over now, that’s in the past, and I’m looking forward to these forthcoming games and hopefully getting another opportunity to improve and impress the coaching staff.

‘Looking around at the level in training and in games, I think I can definitely compete and be that starting striker in that Australia squad, similar to Pompey.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi previously earned four caps at under-23 level, yet finally achieved his senior breakthrough in November, when he appeared as a substitute against Bangladesh.

He is now part of the Socceroos’ squad facing two World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon in Sydney (March 21) and Canberra (March 26).

He added: In terms of strikers, Mitch Duke has been a regular within the squad and now plays for Japan (Machida Zelvia).