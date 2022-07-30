'This could be the start of something special': Portsmouth goal hero eyes big things after Sheffield Wednesday drama

Bishop feels his new team have the potential to hit some highs this term once they click after an enthralling 3-3 draw at Hillsborough.

The £500,000 summer arrival opened his goal account against the title favourites in a see-saw showdown in front of a crowd of 26,901.

Pompey were under the cosh in the first half and fell a goal behind before four goals in 14 minutes turned the game on its head as they led 3-2.

Darren Moore’s side levelled with nine minutes, but it was still an impressive showing from the Blues against a side who showed powerful home form last season.

Danny Cowley gave five players their debuts, with Marlon Pack also gaining his first competitive start since his return to his hometown club.

Dane Scarlett was also introduced in the second half, among Cowley’s new faces as the team produced a display with plenty of plusses.

Bishop saw much to be encouraged about and believes Pompey could saw once understandings develop.

Colby Bishop celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday today.

He said: ‘There’s a lot of new partnerships on that pitch, so if we can put a performance like that together when we’ve only just started playing with each other hopefully when in two or three weeks when we fully click we’ll see some special performances.

‘There’s maybe some frustration at not coming away with the win but when we reflect on the performance we should feel proud.

‘There were a few nerves beforehand and you always get that extra few nerves in the first game of the season.

‘But I think that just shows it means a lot to you.

‘This is not an easy place to come to and maybe a point will be a good point.’

Bishop’s 64th-minute goal arrived from a sumptuous cross from Joe Pigott, which allowed the striker to head home.

The same link-up seven minutes earlier led to the 25-year-old heading off the ball, with Michael Jacobs making the sure the ball crossed the line.

Bishop joked he had a case to claim the goal himself and will be looking to ensure it goes down his name.

He added:‘I may have to go to the dubious goals’ panel on that one to try to claim that one, because two definitely sounds better than one.