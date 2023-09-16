Watch more videos on Shots!

The Blues travel to Pride Park unbeaten to date this season, boasting the current best unbeaten run in English football and the meanest defence in League One this term so far.

The sun is also shining for the 2,900-plus supporters who are making their way to the Rams for the 3pm kick-off.

Yet events at south-coast rivals Southampton last night have given many an additional reason to be chirpy.

It might not have been the 9-0 hammering dished out to the Saints live on Sky Sports on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Yet Saints’ latest Friday night defeat to the Foxes in front of the TV cameras – a 4-1 loss this time – was nevertheless still warmly welcomed by the Fratton faithful, who took great delight in the St Mary’s outfit’s misery.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, after watching Southampton suffer a second straight defeat – they lost 5-0 to Sunderland before the international break – @PompeyHen wrote: ‘honestly this is heaven to me’. @IanTaplin9 commented: ‘Always good to see them losing at home’, as @balgaar bragged: ‘Familiar score at St Mary’s tonight’.

With former Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu in goal for the Saints, @royclark567 joked: ‘Agent Bazunu still working’. @Helvetin_ joined in by saying: ‘4-1 love that score line!’, while @fletcherg003 couldn’t resist as he commented: ‘I am desperately trying to keep quiet about the Scummers! #leicestercity’.

Stephy Mavididi celebrates Leicester City's fourth goal against Southampton Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

@DarkeJohnny continued the theme by writing: ‘Well that’s the weekend set up well with scum loosing in style. 3pts at Pride Park tomorrow would be perfect up the tricky blues’.

The result leaves Russell Martin’s side – who have shipped nine goals in two games – seventh in the Championship table with a match extra played than the majority of their rivals.

Southampton will be keen to avoid a third straight defeat when they host Ipswich on Tuesday night.