This is where Danny Cowley believes Portsmouth stand with season two weeks away after Luton Town draw

The Blues picked up a 1-1 draw at Championship Luton Town this afternoon, in their latest warm-up.

The Hatters posed a serious test of Pompey’s credentials and pushed Cowley’s side back after the break.

But the Pompey boss was pleased with what he saw from his men as things shape up for the new campaign.

He said: ‘It was a good game for us and definitely the most questions we’ve been asked in pre-season.

‘The intensity of the game was much higher and it was great to have supporters back.

‘We’ve had three tests against Championship sides, and this was the biggest of those.

‘They played with athleticism, pace and power and we coped well with it.

‘There’s lots to still work on, but it was a really good workout.