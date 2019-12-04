This is where Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth will finish in League One this season - according to number crunchers

Number crunchers and data experts FiveThirtyEight have predicted what the entire League One table will look like come the end of May. But is it good news or bad news for Pompey as Kenny Jackett looks to build on last season’s play-off semi final heartache? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out where Portsmouth should finish:

1. 23rd - Southend United Predicted points total: 25 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. 22nd - Bolton Wanderers Predicted points total: 27 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. 21st - Rochdale Predicted points total: 42 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. 20th - Milton Keynes Dons Predicted points total: 43 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more