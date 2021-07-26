Pompey missed out on the play-offs entirely last time around, but with Danny Cowley at the helm, will be eager to put themselves in contention for promotion as soon as possible.

The early signs have been fairly positive too, with Portsmouth picking up a 1-1 draw in a recent preseason outing against Championship side Luton Town.

Speaking after that match, Cowley delivered an assessment of where his team is at in terms of their preparations for the new campaign.

He said: “We’ve had three tests against Championship sides, and this was the biggest of those.

"They played with athleticism, pace and power and we coped well with it.

"There’s lots to still work on, but it was a really good workout.

"The attitude and work ethic is pleasing and I’m happy with the group we have.”

But where will Portsmouth actually finish in their bid for promotion this season?

The boffins have ran the numbers by looking at each League One club’s most realistic outcome this term and the odds of them achieving it – and in doing so, have compiled a complete table predicting the final standings of the third tier.

Click and scroll the pages below to see the countdown to the top spot below…

1. Morecambe - 24th Relegation odds: 10/11

2. Cambridge United - 23rd Relegation odds: 11/10

3. Cheltenham Town - 22nd Relegation odds: 11/8

4. Wimbledon - 21st Relegation odds: 7/4