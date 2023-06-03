That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who believes the onus is firmly on the Blues’ sporting director to build a squad that stands up to scrutiny and matches expectations.

There’s an ever-growing demand for Pompey to end their now six-year association with League One – and it will be up to Hughes to find the solutions in the forthcoming transfer window, which officially opens on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old has already demonstrated what he’s capable off following the success of January signings Matt Macey and Ryley Towler over the second half of the season. He was also credited with the arrival of Paddy Lane, whose confidence in a Blues shirt was growing as we approached the end of last season.

However, the summer cranks the pressure up a notch as fans press the reset button in the hope that new additions will transform their side’s fortunes.

The bar is raised further when 9-10 new arrivals are expected into the club and each one needs to hit the ground running.

Allen has sympathy for the former Forest Green Rovers director of football in that respect. However, that’s exactly why Hughes was brought to the club last autumn – to deliver when the stakes are high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, our chief sports writer said: ‘This is Rich Hughes’ job, this is why he’s here.

Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes

‘I know he’s got this sporting director title and he looks after all aspects of the football club, but he’s primarily recruitment – that’s his background, that’s his strengths, that’s his CV.

‘So this is his challenge now. We saw aspects of that in the January window – but this is what he must do.

‘He’s under no illusions of the pressure ahead of him and hopefully he can bring in the players that Pompey require at good fees and good quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We know they paid big on players in the past (2019), while Denver Hume is another (recent) example of over-paying. But I don’t subscribe to the fact that if someone doesn’t cost much money they are therefore cheap and not very good.

‘It’s all about value for money, with Ryley Towler a prime example. John Marquis, at the other end of the scale, is another example.

‘So it’s down to Rich Hughes to identify bargains that we’d want – but there is money to spend, too.’