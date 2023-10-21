Three changes as Portsmouth boss makes big calls for Carlisle United
Pompey make three changes as they aim to make it 24 games unbeaten against Carlisle.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Oct 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 14:08 BST
Tino Anjorin, Regan Poole and Alex Robertson are the trio to come in for Christian Saydee, Sean Raggett and Ben Stevenson.
There’s no place in the squad for Gavin Whyte, Ryley Towler and Zak Swanson as players return from injury and suspension.
Connor Ogilvie is back on the bench after missing the past five games with a groin injury.
Pompey: Norris; Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparkes; Morrell, Robertson; Lane, Anjorin, Kamara; Bishop. Subs: Schofield, Ogilvie, Raggett, Devlin, Stevenson, Saydee, Yengi.