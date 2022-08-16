Three Portsmouth changes for Cambridge United as Blackpool loanee and fellow new boy handed first starts

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the winger is joined by fellow new boy Tom Lowery in the starting XI for the first home game of the season at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis is the other change for the meeting with Mark Bonner’s side, as Reeco Hackett, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs drop to the bench.

Former Blues academy graduate Brandon Haunstrup starts for the visitors, who’ve started the season in good form, with Adam May on the bench.

Pompey: Griffiths; Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie; Dale, Lowery, Pack, Curtis; Scarlett, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mingi, Thompson, Jacobs, Hackett, Pigott.