Three Portsmouth changes for Cambridge United as Blackpool loanee and fellow new boy handed first starts
Owen Dale is handed his first Pompey league start as Danny Cowley makes three changes for Cambridge United.
And the winger is joined by fellow new boy Tom Lowery in the starting XI for the first home game of the season at Fratton Park.
Ronan Curtis is the other change for the meeting with Mark Bonner’s side, as Reeco Hackett, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs drop to the bench.
Former Blues academy graduate Brandon Haunstrup starts for the visitors, who’ve started the season in good form, with Adam May on the bench.
Most Popular
-
1
The George Hirst conspiracy theories that had Portsmouth Twittersphere in meltdown – and what is next for Leicester front man also wanted by Ipswich
-
2
Latest: Key development in Portsmouth's attacker pursuit as Danny Cowley puts finishing touches to squad
-
3
'I don't think I realised how much it would mean': ex-Cardiff City and Bristol City man's Portsmouth admission as he chases winning Fratton feeling after homecoming
-
4
Picture gallery – 21 youth football team pictures from 2005
-
5
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley reveals reaction to team selections - with Ronan Curtis and Ipswich loanee Joe Pigott on wrong end of latest big calls
Pompey: Griffiths; Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie; Dale, Lowery, Pack, Curtis; Scarlett, Bishop.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mingi, Thompson, Jacobs, Hackett, Pigott.