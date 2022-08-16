News you can trust since 1877
Three Portsmouth changes for Cambridge United as Blackpool loanee and fellow new boy handed first starts

Owen Dale is handed his first Pompey league start as Danny Cowley makes three changes for Cambridge United.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 6:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 7:12 pm

And the winger is joined by fellow new boy Tom Lowery in the starting XI for the first home game of the season at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis is the other change for the meeting with Mark Bonner’s side, as Reeco Hackett, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs drop to the bench.

Former Blues academy graduate Brandon Haunstrup starts for the visitors, who’ve started the season in good form, with Adam May on the bench.

Pompey: Griffiths; Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie; Dale, Lowery, Pack, Curtis; Scarlett, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mingi, Thompson, Jacobs, Hackett, Pigott.

Owen Dale
