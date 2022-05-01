Time for Portsmouth owners to spend to bring in players - a repeat of this finishing spot will not be tolerated

Push has come to shove for owners of Pompey. Spend on quality players or face another year in the middle of League One.

@IanDarke

A disappointing 10th place but it was a tough league this season but anywhere outside playoffs next season will not be tolerated #pompey

@jeffharris_665

That hammering has cost #Pompey a league position. 10th looks far worse than 9th. 7th or lower next season will be unacceptable.

@FrattonFaithful

Well what can I say. Pompey, it’s been a blast ! Not a great result but the fans were amazing. I have hearing loss now and half a voice. I’ll say farewell for now, thank you so much for all your support for Hayden and how welcoming you have been to me.

Pompey fans want the club's owners to up their player spending.

@Pickering_Von

Despite the result that was easily my favourite away day this year.

Proper stadium and class atmosphere at Hillsborough

…and ten minutes of thinking we could ruin their day after Hirst’s goal.

Fancy them to go up, Barry Bannan in League One should be illegal

#Pompey

@Sammstone10

Great numbers from Pompey today. Proper fans. Proper club. Hope we’re not playing you next season but will make the trip down if we are. #playuppompey

@dcturner71

Player of the Season: Gavin Bazunu

Flop of the Season: Gassan Ahadme

Most improved player: George Hirst

Unsung Hero: Louis Thompson

Signing of the season: Gavin Bazunu

Goal of the season: Carter v Oxford Utd

@PompeyPedro

Never fall in love with a loan player they said... They'll break your heart they said. #Pompey

@robert89__

As much as I really enjoyed the #Pompey game on Tuesday night I am delighted to see Wigan win the title day ⁦@tomnaylor_7⁩ and ⁦@JackWhatmough3⁩ absolutely top blokes. Massive credit has to go to Leam Richardson as well for everything he has achieved at Wigan.