The winger remains in negotiations over fresh terms with the Blues, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the month. However, the 26-year-old will remain sidelined until December after picking up an ACL injury in February.

Curtis is currently the longest serving player in John Mousinho’s squad and has scored 57 goals in 226 appearances during his five-year career on the south coast.

But his current injury situation has split supporters on social media as they remain divided over the Republic of Ireland international’s Pompey future.

Here are the best of the reactions from Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter

@WorldPompey: He hasn’t been good in the past 2 seasons and what I would do is, I will keep him for another season to get his therapy, get the help he need to get him back in the game, then thank him for his service and off to another club.

@iainfisher14: He is an exceptional player and has been loyal to PFC. However, I believe it would be beneficial for him and the club for him to move on. He looks like he needs a fresh challenge and the club can invest any transfer fees/wages into a new player. He has shown dedication.

Ronan Curtis.

@Phil_Hayman1977: Pay Him £1k per week until he's fit, then add in bonuses if he hit's targets like amount of games played, goals etc. Then if he has a good second half of the season offer him a better deal.

@PFCperspectives: Would love him to achieve promotion with Pompey & he’d be useful end of season but I wouldn’t go out of our way to keep him. We desperately need pace out wide.

@MattioPontio83: One year deal on greatly reduced salary. If he hits ____ games once he returns he gets an extension and salary increase etc.

Facebook

Keith Morris: Time for him to go. His heart is not in the club, not many clubs will want him, he thinks he's better than a division one player.

Tony Michaels: We can't afford to keep paying players who will be injured for at least half the season, we are spending on the ground, the training facilities and now a decent squad to get us promotion. Thanks Ronan you've been brilliant at times but there's other players who are just as good if not better out there.

David Smith: It's a tough one because he had not done himself any favours for two years prior, but then, he was played in positions that were alien to him. However, under JM he was flying and getting back to his best. He needs to be given the chance to get well and see how he goes, it was a nasty injury gained while doing his job for the club. Extend his contract and if he is well and playing well, which we know he is capable of, then tie him down for longer. Good luck to him I say.

Ali Lance: We’ve offered him a contract whilst no other club would probably consider offering him a contract at the moment. He hasn’t agreed to it. Time to move on and for Pompey to look at other high quality replacements.