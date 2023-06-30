The 24-year-old represents Pompey’s most eye-catching recruit of a busy start to the summer transfer window.

Snapped up for an undisclosed fee, he was rescued following an unhappy season at Wigan after featuring just five times amid their financial woes.

Scully’s puzzling lack of first-team involvement at the then-Championship club has been put down to persistent injuries by some, earning him an unwanted stigma.

The actual truth, according to the winger, is a hernia operation kept him out for just six weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.

Aside from that setback, he was fit, available and overlooked by Wigan’s first two managers last season in Leam Richardson and Kolo Toure.

And Scully arrives at Fratton Park in fine condition – and eager to set the record straight to concerned Pompey supporters.

He told The News: ‘I am absolutely fine, I’ve come back for pre-season really fit, there are no injury worries.

Anthony Scully (right) with Tom Lowery on the first day of Pompey pre-season training on Thursday. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8847)

‘I have seen stuff said about me having an injury-hit season, but that wasn’t the case. There’s a bit of a misconception about that.

‘I only had a slight issue of a hernia, but, apart from that, was absolutely fine. Most of last season I was fit, injuries weren’t the issue.

‘I have seen a lot going around saying “lots of injuries, blah, blah, blah” – and I just wanted to put the record straight that it wasn’t the case. There were no injury problems with me.

There was nothing wrong with me injury-wise apart from that hernia, which kept me out for six weeks and I returned at the start of April.

‘After Shaun Maloney came in the hernia began to impact me, so I wasn’t really involved under him because of that and had an operation.

‘But when the previous two managers were there weren’t any problems with me. There’s a bit of a misconception, I was fit, it was other issues, but there’s no need to go into that.

‘That’s in the past now, I’m delighted to be here and I’m fully fit, no issues. Physically I feel really good.’

Before that ill-fated move to Wigan in September 2022, Scully had rattled in 37 goals in 106 appearances for Lincoln.

But despite forced to write off last season, he’s adamant his confidence is undiminished as he strives to prove a point following his Blues switch.

He added: ‘I cannot wait to get back playing, there is no confidence hit at all after what happened at Wigan.

‘Actually, it’s the complete opposite after last season, I am so raring to go. I have a point to prove and I’m relishing this opportunity.

