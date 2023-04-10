Today's League One results predicted and whether Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton and Derby will be better off in play-off race: gallery
Pompey need to hope results elsewhere start going their way if they are to make a late bid for the play-offs.
Saturday’s draw at MK Dons means they rely more than ever on their rivals slipping up, with their stalemate at Stadium MK seeing them drop valuable points in the race for the top six.
Five points now separate John Mousinho’s side with fifth and sixth-placed Bolton and Peterborough with just six games of the season remaining.
But what’s the chances of the Blues winning today against Morecambe and Bolton, Posh, Derby and Wycombe suffering blows to their own play-off bids?
Here’s what the statistical analysts at Fivethirtyeight.com think.