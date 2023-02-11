Pompey can have a real impact on League One’s automatic promotion race as they travel to high-flying Plymouth today.

John Mousinho’s side can also give their own play-off hopes a massive shot in the arm if they can get a result of sorts at the Pilgrims’ Home Park.

The Blues remain nine points off the top six following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley, who remain sixth and entertain Cambridge United today.

But a win or even a draw today against Steven Schumacher’s stuttering side of late could be the perfect confidence-booster and give fading promotion another lease of life.

But what’s the chances of that happening and how do the so-called data experts at FiveThirtyEight see today’s game at Home Park going, along with this afternoon’s other League One games – including league leaders Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Ipswich?

Here’s what we discovered...

1 . Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop scores, Portsmouth 1-0 Barnsley during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Barnsley at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 4 February 2023. Pompey celebrate Colby Bishop's opening goal in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Barnsley. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Barnsley v Cambridge United Barnsley win: 66%. Cambridge United: 12%. Draw: 22%. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3 . Burton Albion v Exeter Burton Albion win: 39%. Exeter win: 37%. Draw: 24%. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4 . Charlton v Fleetwood Charlton win: 48%. Fleetwood win: 27%. Draw: 25%. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales