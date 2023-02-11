Today's League One results predicted - including outcomes of Portsmouth, Bolton, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley games: gallery
Pompey can have a real impact on League One’s automatic promotion race as they travel to high-flying Plymouth today.
John Mousinho’s side can also give their own play-off hopes a massive shot in the arm if they can get a result of sorts at the Pilgrims’ Home Park.
The Blues remain nine points off the top six following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley, who remain sixth and entertain Cambridge United today.
But a win or even a draw today against Steven Schumacher’s stuttering side of late could be the perfect confidence-booster and give fading promotion another lease of life.
But what’s the chances of that happening and how do the so-called data experts at FiveThirtyEight see today’s game at Home Park going, along with this afternoon’s other League One games – including league leaders Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Ipswich?
Here’s what we discovered...