All eyes will be on Stadium MK today as Pompey continue their late push to secure a lucrative League One play-off place.

With just three points separating the ninth-placed Blues and Peterborough and Bolton – the two teams currently sat fifth and sixth – there’s a real sense that a top-six finish is possible with seven games of the season remaining.

That’s the reason why 4,000-plus Pompey fans are setting off early for the game at MK Dons and why thousands more will be logging in to iFollow to watch the live stream of the game.

A look at today’s other fixtures will also provide hope, with the Blues’ rivals for those two remaining play-off places also away from home. Bolton make the long trip to Exeter, Derby are at Forest Green, Wycombe travel to Ipswich, while Peterborough take on Shrewsbury at New Meadow.

An intriguing day therefore awaits as the top-six rollercoaster gathers yet more pace.

But how to the data experts at fivethirtyeight.com see today’s matches going – and, in particular, Pompey’s trip to MK Dons?

Here’s the results they’re predicting...

Accrington v Port Vale - away win Accrington win: 32%. Port Vale win: 39%. Draw: 29%.

Bristol Rovers v Charlton - away win Bristol Rovers win: 30%. Charlton win: 45%. Draw: 25%.

Burton v Barnsley - away win Burton win: 12%. Barnsley win: 71%. Draw: 17%.