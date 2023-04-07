News you can trust since 1877
Today's League One results predicted - including outcomes of Portsmouth, Derby and Bolton games as play-off race gathers pace: gallery

All eyes will be on Stadium MK today as Pompey continue their late push to secure a lucrative League One play-off place.

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST

With just three points separating the ninth-placed Blues and Peterborough and Bolton – the two teams currently sat fifth and sixth – there’s a real sense that a top-six finish is possible with seven games of the season remaining.

That’s the reason why 4,000-plus Pompey fans are setting off early for the game at MK Dons and why thousands more will be logging in to iFollow to watch the live stream of the game.

A look at today’s other fixtures will also provide hope, with the Blues’ rivals for those two remaining play-off places also away from home. Bolton make the long trip to Exeter, Derby are at Forest Green, Wycombe travel to Ipswich, while Peterborough take on Shrewsbury at New Meadow.

An intriguing day therefore awaits as the top-six rollercoaster gathers yet more pace.

But how to the data experts at fivethirtyeight.com see today’s matches going – and, in particular, Pompey’s trip to MK Dons?

Here’s the results they’re predicting...

Pompey travel to MK Dons today in League One

1. League One play-off race

Pompey travel to MK Dons today in League One Photo: Jason Brown

Accrington win: 32%. Port Vale win: 39%. Draw: 29%.

2. Accrington v Port Vale - away win

Accrington win: 32%. Port Vale win: 39%. Draw: 29%. Photo: Alex Pantling

Bristol Rovers win: 30%. Charlton win: 45%. Draw: 25%.

3. Bristol Rovers v Charlton - away win

Bristol Rovers win: 30%. Charlton win: 45%. Draw: 25%. Photo: James Chance

Burton win: 12%. Barnsley win: 71%. Draw: 17%.

4. Burton v Barnsley - away win

Burton win: 12%. Barnsley win: 71%. Draw: 17%. Photo: George Wood

