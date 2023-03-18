Today’s League One results predicted - including outcomes of Portsmouth, Plymouth, Derby, Barnsley & Charlton contests - in pictures
Pompey are back on the road once again this afternoon.
John Mousinho’s men are on the coach for the second time in four days as they make the trip to Bristol Rovers.
Although, it’s far from the distance the Blues travelled in midweek as they made the long midweek visit to Accrington.
And they’ll be looking to follow up their 3-1 victory on Tuesday as Pompey attempt a last-gasp push for the play-offs.
Elsewhere in League One, there are 10 other fixtures taking place on Saturday afternoon following Friday night’s 1-1 draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton.
The Fratton faithful quickly sold out their allocation for the trip to the Memorial Stadium, but will they come away victorious and make it two successive wins?
Here’s what the statistical experts at FiveThirtyEight believe will be the outcome as well as their predictions for the other contests in League One this afternoon.