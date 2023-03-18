News you can trust since 1877
Today’s League One results predicted - including outcomes of Portsmouth, Plymouth, Derby, Barnsley & Charlton contests - in pictures

Pompey are back on the road once again this afternoon.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:20 GMT

John Mousinho’s men are on the coach for the second time in four days as they make the trip to Bristol Rovers.

Although, it’s far from the distance the Blues travelled in midweek as they made the long midweek visit to Accrington.

And they’ll be looking to follow up their 3-1 victory on Tuesday as Pompey attempt a last-gasp push for the play-offs.

Elsewhere in League One, there are 10 other fixtures taking place on Saturday afternoon following Friday night’s 1-1 draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton.

The Fratton faithful quickly sold out their allocation for the trip to the Memorial Stadium, but will they come away victorious and make it two successive wins?

Here’s what the statistical experts at FiveThirtyEight believe will be the outcome as well as their predictions for the other contests in League One this afternoon.

Today's League One results predicted.

1. League One results predicted

Today's League One results predicted. Photo: Simon Davies

Lincoln win: 36 per cent; Peterborough win: 35 per cent; Draw 29 per cent.

2. Lincoln v Peterborough - home win

Lincoln win: 36 per cent; Peterborough win: 35 per cent; Draw 29 per cent. Photo: David Rogers

Cheltenham win: 35 per cent; Exeter win: 36 per cent; Draw: 30 per cent.

3. Cheltenham v Exeter - away win

Cheltenham win: 35 per cent; Exeter win: 36 per cent; Draw: 30 per cent. Photo: Michael Regan

Wycombe win: 34 per cent; Barnsley win: 37 per cent; 29 per cent.

4. Wycombe v Barnsley - away win

Wycombe win: 34 per cent; Barnsley win: 37 per cent; 29 per cent. Photo: Gareth Copley

