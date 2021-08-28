John Marquis had another frustrating day leading the line for Pompey. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Toiled away without influencing... no end product - Jordan Cross Pompey match ratings from defeat at Wigan

Check out Jordan Cross’ Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wigan.

By Mark McMahon and Jordan Cross
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:29 pm

Jamie Lang’s 78th-minute strike was enough to seal the points for the home side as Pompey recorded their first league defeat of the season.

Here’s how Cross rated today’s performance...

1. Gavin Bazunu - 6

His range of passing is getting silly - could do nothing about the goal.

2. Kieron Freeman - 6

Dogged and committed but had his hands full with McLean’s introduction

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Exceptional once more as excellent start to the season continued.

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Rose impressively to the physical challenge of dealing with Wyke.

