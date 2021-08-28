Toiled away without influencing... no end product - Jordan Cross Pompey match ratings from defeat at Wigan

Jamie Lang’s 78th-minute strike was enough to seal the points for the home side as Pompey recorded their first league defeat of the season.
Here’s how Cross rated today’s performance...
There's three days until the transfer window slams shut. Don't miss a thing.
Get all our Pompey coverage for £1, Sign up for a subscription here.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 6
His range of passing is getting silly - could do nothing about the goal.
Photo: JPiMedia
2. Kieron Freeman - 6
Dogged and committed but had his hands full with McLean’s introduction
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Exceptional once more as excellent start to the season continued.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Clark Robertson - 7
Rose impressively to the physical challenge of dealing with Wyke.
Photo: JPIMedia