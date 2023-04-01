Tom Lowery is one of four changes for Pompey against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown

John Mousinho has made four alterations to the side which so disappointingly drew at home to Port Vale last weekend.

Lowery, Clark Robertson and Michael Jacobs return to the starting XI, while Joe Morrell is back from international duty with Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out go Ryley Towler, Louis Thompson and Reeco Hackett, with the latter not even in the squad.

In addition, Paddy Lane is missing after sustaining a hamstring injury and expected to be out for up to four weeks.

Elsewhere, Marlon Pack is on the bench following knee surgery, as is Dane Scarlett following England under-20 duty, while Toby Steward replaces Josh Oluwayemi.

While again there is no place in the 18-man squad for Jay Mingi, despite his return to fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Lowery, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs, Dale, Bishop.