News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Tom Lowery handed chance to shine amid four Portsmouth changes against struggling Forest Green

Tom Lowery leads the changes for Pompey against League One bottom club Forest Green Rovers.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:15 BST
Tom Lowery is one of four changes for Pompey against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown
Tom Lowery is one of four changes for Pompey against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown
Tom Lowery is one of four changes for Pompey against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown

John Mousinho has made four alterations to the side which so disappointingly drew at home to Port Vale last weekend.

Lowery, Clark Robertson and Michael Jacobs return to the starting XI, while Joe Morrell is back from international duty with Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Out go Ryley Towler, Louis Thompson and Reeco Hackett, with the latter not even in the squad.

In addition, Paddy Lane is missing after sustaining a hamstring injury and expected to be out for up to four weeks.

Most Popular

Elsewhere, Marlon Pack is on the bench following knee surgery, as is Dane Scarlett following England under-20 duty, while Toby Steward replaces Josh Oluwayemi.

While again there is no place in the 18-man squad for Jay Mingi, despite his return to fitness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Lowery, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs, Dale, Bishop.

Subs: Steward, Towler, Bernard, Hume, Thompson, Pack, Scarlett.

PortsmouthLeague OneJoe MorrellClark Robertson