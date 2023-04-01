Tom Lowery handed chance to shine amid four Portsmouth changes against struggling Forest Green
Tom Lowery leads the changes for Pompey against League One bottom club Forest Green Rovers.
John Mousinho has made four alterations to the side which so disappointingly drew at home to Port Vale last weekend.
Lowery, Clark Robertson and Michael Jacobs return to the starting XI, while Joe Morrell is back from international duty with Wales.
Out go Ryley Towler, Louis Thompson and Reeco Hackett, with the latter not even in the squad.
In addition, Paddy Lane is missing after sustaining a hamstring injury and expected to be out for up to four weeks.
Elsewhere, Marlon Pack is on the bench following knee surgery, as is Dane Scarlett following England under-20 duty, while Toby Steward replaces Josh Oluwayemi.
While again there is no place in the 18-man squad for Jay Mingi, despite his return to fitness.
Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Lowery, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs, Dale, Bishop.
Subs: Steward, Towler, Bernard, Hume, Thompson, Pack, Scarlett.