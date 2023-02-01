Tom Lowery is finally expected to make his Pompey first-team return in the forthcoming weeks after his lengthy injury absence.

While Ronan Curtis is now out of a protective boot and could be back in training as soon as late next week.

In addition, right-back Joe Rafferty is nearing his comeback after undergoing a second groin operation in November.

Certainly the potential availability of Lowery offers a huge fillip for the Blues head coach, having been sidelined by a hamstring problem since mid-September.

The midfielder has broken down several times during that period, frustratingly delaying his eagerly-anticipated return to action.

His last outing was in November, with a 29-minute outing from the bench at Hereford in the FA Cup marking his comeback.

However, days later during a training session, the hamstring issue reared up once more, sidelining Lowery yet again.

Tom Lowery made his last Pompey comeback in November at Hereford - and days later aggravated his problematic hamstring injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He has now missed 24 of Pompey’s 25 matches in all competitions since forced off at half-time against Plymouth with the complaint.

At the time, Danny Cowley’s men were second from top of League One, with Lowery a key part of an impressive start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, the prognosis remains encouraging on Curtis, who last month injured his left ankle against Fleetwood.

The Republic of Ireland international left Highbury Stadium on crutches, with the Blues concerned over a potential lengthy lay-off.

However, a scan revealed there was no ligament damage, with the ankle instead affected by swelling and bruising.

Curtis has still to return to training, but there remains the possibility that could change next week in the build up for the trip to League One leaders Plymouth (February 11).

The winger injured his opposite foot at Hereford in November, although it kept him out for just one match, despite similar fears over the length of absence.

Elsewhere, Joe Morrell will return from his one-match ban for this weekend’s visit of Barnsley.