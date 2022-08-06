He was keen to build his Railwaymen side around the 5ft 6in midfielder, who came through the ranks at Gresty Road and was named the Players’ Player of the Year for 2021-22.

After coaching the 24-year-old since the age of nine, he did all he could to keep the Crewe Academy player at the club after replacing David Artell in the hot seat – but to no avail.

Lowery left the now League Two side after 15 years and 174 appearances to become a free agent this summer – a brave decision that has been rewarded with a move to Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley has already spoken highly of his 10th new addition to his squad who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

But before Lowery played his last game for Crewe and made the step up to join the Blues, Morris also voiced his admiration for the player.

Here’s what he told Crewe’s website back in April as he prepared to work with the talented midfielder for the last time before his departure...

‘I would love to keep Tom at the football club for as long as possible, but realistically that is highly unlikely to happen now,’ said Morris.

Former Crewe midfielder Tom Lowery has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

‘I don’t think that will come as a surprise to anyone at this stage and if Saturday at Lincoln is his final game for us, then I don’t think he owes us anything and we don’t owe him anything. I think we have both been great for each other.

‘I think even Tom would admit that due to his stature, he may not have had the opportunities that he had here coming through elsewhere.

‘We always had incredible belief that on the technical side he would be exceptional – but what Tom has done and continues to do, is work hard on his physicality to be the best he can be.

‘He has worked hard to become as durable and robust as he is, to survive in the middle in the pitch.

‘I have coached him ever since he came into the building aged 9 or 10 and he has been a great servant for the club and what a way to sign off at home with that great strike on Saturday.

‘Tom is really popular guy with his peers and the staff and if he walks out for the final time against Lincoln on Saturday, then it will be a sad day.’

The goal Miller refers to is Lowery’s effort for Crewe against Ipswich on the penultimate day of last season.

A rocket-like strike from outside the box, the 86th-minute strike rescued a point against the Tractor Boys – but it wasn’t enough to save Crewe’s League One status, with the Railwaymen already relegated.