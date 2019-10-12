Tom Naylor reflected on a frustrating Pompey draw and insisted: On another day we could have won three or four-nil.

The Blues were held to a goalless Fratton Park draw by a stubborn Gillingham this afternoon.

Steve Evans’ side were tough to break down, yet Pompey still had a number of goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, while Sean Raggett hit the post.

After the interval, Kenny Jackett’s men couldn’t match those heights and the game petered out into an unsatisfactory 0-0 draw.

And the skipper rued not capitalising when on top of Gillingham during the opening 45 minutes.

Naylor said: ‘From the first whistle they had a gameplan where they sat back against us, but we still had plenty of chances to score.

‘We had a few in the first half, Raggs hit the post with a header and, on another day, I think it’s a three or four-nil win.

‘It’s hard to break teams like that down, they got everyone behind the ball, but the first half we were positive and then stepped off the gas in the second half with the pressure and the zippiness of our passing.

‘The first half felt like it was back to where it was last season, where everyone knew what they were doing, we were passing it, doing well, moving around.

‘If that first goal goes in it’s a different story. We needed that goal when on top – but it didn’t come.’