Pompey will be bidding to get back on track under John Mousinho when they head to Accrington tonight in League One.

Successive defeats to Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday respectively have seen the breaks applied to the acceleration in form the Blues have enjoyed following the former Oxford United man’s January arrival.

So the game at the Wham Stadium offers the chance to kick-start momentum and get Pompey back to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

It won’t be easy, though, with John Coleman’s side unbeaten against the Blues in their past five meetings in the north west. Indeed, the last time Pompey won there was in March 2016.

So how do the so-called data experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe the game will go? Do they think 10th-placed Pompey will return to winning ways or do they favour a home win for the side sitting one place above the relegation zone?

As always at this stage of the season there’s plenty at stake, with promotion and relegation at the forefront of fans’ minds.

As a result, we’ve included tonight’s Championship fixtures in our round-up, with teams at risk of returning to League One next season also in action.

Here’s the outcomes that have been predicted.

1 . SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view of the EFL logo on the match ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City at Hillsborough Stadium on February 20, 2021 in Sheffield, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Pompey's trip to Accrington is one of 10 games taking place across the Championship and League One tonight Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Championship: Blackpool v QPR - home win Blackpool win: 38%. QPR win: 34% Draw: 28%. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Championship: Millwall v Swansea - home win Millwall win: 55%. Swansea win: 21%. Draw: 24%. Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

4 . Championship: Rotherham v Preston - home win Rotherham win: 37%. Preston win: 34%. Draw: 29%. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales