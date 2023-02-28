Pompey return to action tonight with their rearranged League One game against Bolton at Fratton Park.

The original fixture – which was pencilled in for Saturday, September 24 – was postponed due to international call-ups in the Trotters camp.

At the time, the Blues were second in the League One table on goal difference behind Ipswich, thanks to an unbeaten start to the season.

Ian Evatt’s side were four points behind in fifth following 17 points from their opening nine games.

However, while Bolton – now fourth – have maintained those standards as they continue to chase automatic promotion, we all know it’s been a different story for Pompey.

Having slipped down the table following a poor run of form and been forced to search for a new head coach, the Blues currently sit 10th in the table – 12 points off the play-offs and 17 behind the Trotters.

Tonight’s game, therefore, represents a stern test for John Mousinho’s side, who comfortably beat Cheltenham 4-0 on Saturday.

That has added to the good start Pompey have made under this stewardship – but will it be enough to convince the so-called data experts at thirtyfiveeight.com that a victory against high-flying Bolton is in the offing?

Here’s what we found out, along with the other results predictions from tonight’s reduced EFL fixture list.

