Pompey head to Barnsley tonight with an agenda.

Firstly, to continue their impressive progress under new head coach John Mousinho. The Blues have won six and drawn two of their 10 games under his leadership.

And, secondly, to close the gap on the six-placed Tykes, with Pompey’s once demoralised play-off hopes resuscitated in recent weeks.

It won’t be easy, though, with Michael Duff’s side winning six and drawing two of their past 10 games.

One of those draws was the recent stalemate with the Blues at Fratton Park – a match that allowed the Tykes to see for themselves the progress being made under Mousinho.

Their game plan might have changed as a result, but how do the so-called data experts and statistical analysists at thirtyeightfive.com see the fixture panning out?

Here’s the result they predict – plus the outcomes of tonight’s other League One fixtures, with six other matches being played.

Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop scores, Portsmouth 1-0 Barnsley during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Barnsley at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 4 February 2023. Pompey travel to Barnsley tonight in League One Photo: Jason Brown

Barnsley v Pompey - home win Barnsley win: 52%. Pompey win: 21%. Draw: 27%. Photo: Jason Brown

Cambridge United v Morecambe - away win Cambridge United win: 33%. Morecambe win: 36%. Draw: 31%. Photo: Pete Norton

Cheltenham Town v Lincoln City - away win Cheltenham Town win: 33%. Lincoln City win: 35%. Draw: 32%. Photo: Dan Istitene