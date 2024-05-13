Fratton Park has welcomed 18 different permanent managers through its doors since 2000 - with one returning for a second spell.
These figures have all enjoyed mixed success with Harry Redknapp guiding the club to the Premier League in 2003 and FA Cup glory in 2008; Paul Cook bringing the club up into League Two in May 2016 and John Mousinho overseeing the Blues’ recent Championship-achieving success.
Others, however, have had far less successful stays in PO7, with their win percentages leaving much to be desired. Following the conclusion of a terrific 2023/24 campaign, here are the win percentages of all 18 managerial spells at Fratton Park since January 2000...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.