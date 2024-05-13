From Tony Pulis to John Mousinho: Portsmouth manager win percentages ranked

Susanna Sealy
Published 13th May 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 17:41 BST

18 permanent managers have seen spells at Fratton Park since the turn of the century

Fratton Park has welcomed 18 different permanent managers through its doors since 2000 - with one returning for a second spell.

These figures have all enjoyed mixed success with Harry Redknapp guiding the club to the Premier League in 2003 and FA Cup glory in 2008; Paul Cook bringing the club up into League Two in May 2016 and John Mousinho overseeing the Blues’ recent Championship-achieving success.

Others, however, have had far less successful stays in PO7, with their win percentages leaving much to be desired. Following the conclusion of a terrific 2023/24 campaign, here are the win percentages of all 18 managerial spells at Fratton Park since January 2000...

Who is the most successful manager at Fratton Park, in terms of win percentage?

1. Pompey's 21st century managers

Games in charge: 22; wins: 4; Win percentage: 18.18

2. 19. Tony Adams (October 2008-February 2009)

Games in charge: 22; wins: 4; Win percentage: 18.18

Games in charge: 21; wins: 4; Win percentage: 19.05

3. 18. Alain Perrin (April 2005-November 2005)

Games in charge: 21; wins: 4; Win percentage: 19.05

Games in charge: 20; wins: 4; Win percentage: 20

4. 17. Richie Barker (December 2013-March 2014)

Games in charge: 20; wins: 4; Win percentage: 20

