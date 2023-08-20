'Too direct': Midfielder issues long-ball warning as Portsmouth falter against Cheltenham

And the Blues midfielder believes John Mousinho’s side need to keep cool heads to avoid the temptation to go from back to front quickly as opponents defend for their lives.

Pompey missed out on the chance to go top at Fratton Park, as Cheltenham picked up their first point of the season at Fratton Park.

The Robins played a 4-5-1 formation and sat deep, as they made for a stubborn opponent who were difficult to break down.

The home crowd stayed patient for the majority of the game although unease grew in the latter stages, as 21 minutes of stoppage time was played when Pompey fan Julian Browning stepped in to run the line after two officials picked up injuries.

With Pompey not creating much in the way of clear opportunities after Regan Poole headed against the post, the home side became increasingly direct in their approach.

Morrell feels that played into Cheltenham’s hands with players needing to stick to their convictions about how to create openings - rather than respond to calls for urgency.

When asked if Pompey went too direct as the game went on, Morrell said: ‘I think so. I think sometimes you can get sucked into going forward too early.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell against Cheltenham Town. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘We know fans want to see a goal and maybe us as players sometimes get a bit too affected by that.

‘You have a chat as players and we said if you had 20 minutes to score a goal in training, especially with the players we have, you wouldn’t start booming it from the centre-halves on the diagonal against one of the best defenders of that in English football in Curtis Davies.

‘He was the best player on the pitch and we made it a bit too easy for him, a bit too comfortable by being too direct.

‘That’s where the frustration comes from.

‘It’s not a case of back to the drawing board, though, because I think we will play worse this season and win games.’

Pompey were dealt a blow ahead of the Cheltenham game, after Kusini Yengi picked up an injury in training on Thursday.

The striker is facing six to eight weeks out with the ankle issue, after a flying start to life at Fratton Park.

Morrell is confident the Aussie hitman won’t struggle to bounce back from the blow.

He added: ‘It’s a blow for him as much as us because he’s had a really good start.

‘It’s important we all didn’t get carried away because it’s a new signing and English football.

‘It takes time to adapt, but he’s adapted very quickly.

‘He’s going to be a real asset for this football club.