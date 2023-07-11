That’s the strong opinion of The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross, who believes League One is a ‘much weaker division’ heading into the new campaign.

John Mousinho’s men have made 10 new signings in the opening weeks of the window as the head coach looks to assemble a promotion-contending squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming term represents Pompey’s seventh straight campaign in the division and there is growing hope from the Fratton faithful that this will be the squad which will finally deliver Championship football.

And - according to Cross - Pompey have to capitalise on a weaker League One in order to win promotion to the second tier.

Speaking on the latest Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘Looking at League One, it’s an opportunity next season and one Pompey have to go for. I think it’s a much weaker division.

‘You’ve got strong teams coming down but in various states of issues. Blackpool will come down and be steady but you’re looking at Derby as a key opponent as well as Barnsley and Bolton. It’s certainly a much weaker division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If Pompey don’t get up this season, you’ve got teams coming up from League Two who are going to be very strong. I could almost say the top of League Two could be stronger than League One. That’s quite a statement.

John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5732)

‘You think of the likes of Wrexham, Salford, Notts County and even Stockport. When you see players like Nick Powell go into the division, it’s crazy.

‘Depending on who was to come down, it would be a very big season for Pompey on that front.