‘Top of League Two could be stronger than League One’ - key opportunity presenting Portsmouth in promotion battle with Derby, Barnsley, Charlton and Co
That’s the strong opinion of The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross, who believes League One is a ‘much weaker division’ heading into the new campaign.
John Mousinho’s men have made 10 new signings in the opening weeks of the window as the head coach looks to assemble a promotion-contending squad.
The upcoming term represents Pompey’s seventh straight campaign in the division and there is growing hope from the Fratton faithful that this will be the squad which will finally deliver Championship football.
And - according to Cross - Pompey have to capitalise on a weaker League One in order to win promotion to the second tier.
Speaking on the latest Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘Looking at League One, it’s an opportunity next season and one Pompey have to go for. I think it’s a much weaker division.
‘You’ve got strong teams coming down but in various states of issues. Blackpool will come down and be steady but you’re looking at Derby as a key opponent as well as Barnsley and Bolton. It’s certainly a much weaker division.
‘If Pompey don’t get up this season, you’ve got teams coming up from League Two who are going to be very strong. I could almost say the top of League Two could be stronger than League One. That’s quite a statement.
‘You think of the likes of Wrexham, Salford, Notts County and even Stockport. When you see players like Nick Powell go into the division, it’s crazy.
‘Depending on who was to come down, it would be a very big season for Pompey on that front.
‘It’s really important Pompey give it everything they’ve got this term and push the boat out for a number of different reasons. One because we're sick to death of League One, two because it’s a really good opportunity and three because the division will be a lot stronger next year.’