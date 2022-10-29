The Pompey boss said he’s confident it will help the Blues deliver success in the long term, adding that chairman Michael Eisner has been nothing but supportive during his time at the club.

The delegation from the States – which includes director Eric Eisner and Tornante president Andy Redman – will head back across the Atlantic after today’s game against Shrewsbury.

No doubt, the Pompey manager will be eager to strengthen yet again and maintain his side’s pursuit of promotion, with the Blues sixth going into today’s game against Steve Cotterill’s Shrews.

So when asked if he felt confident of getting the support he needs, Cowley said: ‘I think Michael has always given us his full support.

‘Since the moment we met him, he and his family have always given this club their full support, trying to run it in a really intelligent and sustainable way so the club doesn’t get into the same problems they got into prior to them being here.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘I’m totally good with that. He’s given me the confidence that this is the long-term project and we’re trying to manage it accordingly.’

Cowley is already on the case when it comes to targets and the business he’d like to do in January.

However, he admitted there’s plenty of football still to be played between now and then and that needs could change very quickly.

He added: ‘I think, for us, we’re still in October and we’re going to learn a lot over the next two months.

Eric Einser, left, and Andy Redman, right, at Fratton Park for Pompey's game against Oxford on Tuesday night

‘There’s a lot of football to be played before January.

‘But, absolutely, we are aware of how we could strengthen, if possible, and the areas we could strengthen in and the type of profile of players we would like to help the group.

