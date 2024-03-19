Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s League One table-toppers have been told contract talks are on hold until their exciting season has concluded.

Chief executive Andy Cullen is adamant it would be ‘totally inappropriate’ to divert player focus with promotion so tantalisingly close.

The Blues are basking in a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots with seven matches remaining as they chase down a Championship return after 12 years away.

Marlon Pack is one of 15 Pompey players out of contract in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

In the meantime, the existing deals of 15 players, many of them key performers, are scheduled to expire this summer.

They include Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson.

Others are Lee Evans, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Josh Martin, Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield, Josh Dockerill and Toby Steward.

Yet, aside from Steward, who has yet to feature for the first-team competitively, the players must wait to discuss their Pompey futures.

Cullen told The News: ‘At the moment, there aren’t going to be discussions because we’re fully focused on the job in hand.

‘It would be totally inappropriate to start to do anything at this point until we’ve got to the end of the season. There are six weeks left and all the focus is on making sure we do our best to deliver the ultimate goal.

‘You don’t want distractions and the one thing about this season - which has been really, really special - is the togetherness of this squad throughout. So you must make sure you do everything together.

‘If you start to do one thing or prioritise one player’s contract over another player’s contract that’s not great.

‘I think everybody understands it, so there’s no pressure. This would probably also be true at other clubs at the moment, particularly if you want to have a sensible approach. No-one wants to disrupt what is a fantastic spirit in the squad at the moment.

‘Let’s just get through until the end of the season, with everybody remaining fully focussed on what we all want to achieve, then look at it.’

Considering the numbers out of contract this summer, Pompey have the opportunity to evolve playing personnel for next season.

Potentially, that could be a fresh challenge in the Championship for a talented and strong squad.

Cullen added: ‘Let’s get to the end of the season when we are in a position where we know what we’re doing for next year.