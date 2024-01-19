News you can trust since 1877
Gary O'Neil fires in a shot against Newcastle in April 2007. Picture: Steve Reid

Tottenham Hall of Famer, Chelsea Premier League winner, Wolves manager and Leicester Wembley hero: Portsmouth star spotter's best 16 signings - gallery

For three decades Dave Hurst was Pompey’s prolific star spotter, recruiting talented youngsters who went on to the Premier League, international honours and induction into the Blues’ Hall of Fame.Serving as Pompey’s head of youth development from 1981 until 2006 before later working as a scout, his list of successes is remarkable.Here he picks his top 16 youth recruits and explains why – in no particular order...
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 19th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

'Andy never extended himself as a footballer, he could have done even better, he knows that. I have told him that so many times.'

1. Andy Awford - Scholarship 1988

'Andy never extended himself as a footballer, he could have done even better, he knows that. I have told him that so many times.'

'A very talented player and likeable lad'

2. Stuart Doling - Scholarship 1989

'A very talented player and likeable lad'

'What a sad, sad story about his death, he was a smashing lad. I didn’t sign his brother Darryl because I had already signed Aaron, who was always going to be the better of the two.' Picture: Malcolm Wells

3. Aaron Flahavan - Scholarship 1992

'What a sad, sad story about his death, he was a smashing lad. I didn't sign his brother Darryl because I had already signed Aaron, who was always going to be the better of the two.' Picture: Malcolm Wells

'We took a chance, we had only seen him in a couple of training sessions, no games or anything. But the talent was obvious.' Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire/Press Association Images

4. Asmir Begovic - Scholarship 2003

'We took a chance, we had only seen him in a couple of training sessions, no games or anything. But the talent was obvious.' Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire/Press Association Images

