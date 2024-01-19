Gary O'Neil fires in a shot against Newcastle in April 2007. Picture: Steve Reid

Tottenham Hall of Famer, Chelsea Premier League winner, Wolves manager and Leicester Wembley hero: Portsmouth star spotter's best 16 signings - gallery

For three decades Dave Hurst was Pompey’s prolific star spotter, recruiting talented youngsters who went on to the Premier League, international honours and induction into the Blues’ Hall of Fame.Serving as Pompey’s head of youth development from 1981 until 2006 before later working as a scout, his list of successes is remarkable.Here he picks his top 16 youth recruits and explains why – in no particular order...