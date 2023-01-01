Tottenham Hotspur loanee and Ipswich Town pair start amid three Portsmouth changes against Charlton Athletic
Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott start up front for Pompey against Charlton.
The pair come in amid three changes, as Danny Cowley switches to a 4-4-2 formation against the Addicks.
Spurs loanee Scarlett starts his first game in nearly a month at Fratton Park, with Pigott getting his fifth league start of the season.
Ronan Curtis comes in for the injured Clark Robertson in the other changes from the 2-2 draw against Ipswich.
Colby Bishop and Josh Koroma drop to the bench as Pompey go in search of their first league win in nine games.
Pompey: Griffiths; Swanson, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie; Dale, Pack, Morrell, Curtis; Pigott, Scarlett. Subs: Oluwayemi, Hume, Hackett, Mingi, Jacobs. Koroma. Bishop.