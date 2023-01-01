Tottenham Hotspur loanee and Ipswich Town pair start amid three Portsmouth changes against Charlton Athletic

Dane Scarlett.

The pair come in amid three changes, as Danny Cowley switches to a 4-4-2 formation against the Addicks.

Spurs loanee Scarlett starts his first game in nearly a month at Fratton Park, with Pigott getting his fifth league start of the season.

Ronan Curtis comes in for the injured Clark Robertson in the other changes from the 2-2 draw against Ipswich.

Colby Bishop and Josh Koroma drop to the bench as Pompey go in search of their first league win in nine games.